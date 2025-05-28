EOS is an open-source protocol designed by Dan Larimer and Block.one to support the creation of smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps). Its network features a delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism to help secure the platform while giving it a level of performance desirable for running applications. Through DPoS, EOS offers greater scalability and transaction throughput than traditional blockchain networks, but to a certain extent, it relinquishes complete decentralization and censorship resistance.