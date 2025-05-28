epic

Epic ChainEPIC

Live Epic Chain price updates and the latest Epic Chain news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$1.39

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.35

24h high

$1.40

VS
USD
BTC

The live Epic Chain price today is $1.39 with a 24-hour trading volume of $8.69M. The table above accurately updates our EPIC price in real time. The price of EPIC is up 0.52% since last hour, up 0.08% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $41.70M. EPIC has a circulating supply of 22.56M coins and a max supply of 30.00M EPIC.

Epic Chain Stats

What is the market cap of Epic Chain?

The current market cap of Epic Chain is $31.29M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Epic Chain?

Currently, 6.25M of EPIC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $8.69M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.08%.

What is the current price of Epic Chain?

The price of 1 Epic Chain currently costs $1.39.

How many Epic Chain are there?

The current circulating supply of Epic Chain is 22.56M. This is the total amount of EPIC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Epic Chain?

Epic Chain (EPIC) currently ranks 964 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 31.29M

0.08 %

Market Cap Rank

#964

24H Volume

$ 8.69M

Circulating Supply

23,000,000

latest Epic Chain news