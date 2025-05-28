ept

BalanceEPT

Live Balance price updates and the latest Balance news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00976

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.009

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Balance price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $35.27M. The table above accurately updates our EPT price in real time. The price of EPT is up 0.07% since last hour, up 0.26% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $97.63M. EPT has a circulating supply of 2.32B coins and a max supply of 10.00B EPT.

Balance Stats

What is the market cap of Balance?

The current market cap of Balance is $22.65M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Balance?

Currently, 3.61B of EPT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $35.27M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.26%.

What is the current price of Balance?

The price of 1 Balance currently costs $0.01.

How many Balance are there?

The current circulating supply of Balance is 2.32B. This is the total amount of EPT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Balance?

Balance (EPT) currently ranks 1142 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 22.65M

0.26 %

Market Cap Rank

#1142

24H Volume

$ 35.27M

Circulating Supply

2,300,000,000

latest Balance news