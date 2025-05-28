eqb

$0.394

24h low

$0.39

24h high

$0.40

The live Equilibria Finance price today is $0.39 with a 24-hour trading volume of $65.61K. The table above accurately updates our EQB price in real time. The price of EQB is up 0.08% since last hour, down -0.54% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $39.36M. EQB has a circulating supply of 33.70M coins and a max supply of 100.00M EQB.

Equilibria Finance Stats

What is the market cap of Equilibria Finance?

The current market cap of Equilibria Finance is $13.23M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Equilibria Finance?

Currently, 166.70K of EQB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $65.61K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.54%.

What is the current price of Equilibria Finance?

The price of 1 Equilibria Finance currently costs $0.39.

How many Equilibria Finance are there?

The current circulating supply of Equilibria Finance is 33.70M. This is the total amount of EQB that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Equilibria Finance?

Equilibria Finance (EQB) currently ranks 1435 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 13.23M

-0.54 %

Market Cap Rank

#1435

24H Volume

$ 65.61K

Circulating Supply

34,000,000

