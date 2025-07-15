era

$0.896

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.85

24h high

$0.93

VS
USD
BTC

The live Caldera price today is $0.90 with a 24-hour trading volume of $17.18M. The table above accurately updates our ERA price in real time. The price of ERA is up 4.52% since last hour, up 4.52% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $896.08M. ERA has a circulating supply of 148.50M coins and a max supply of 1.00B ERA.

Caldera Stats

What is the market cap of Caldera?

The current market cap of Caldera is $133.16M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Caldera?

Currently, 19.17M of ERA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $17.18M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 4.52%.

What is the current price of Caldera?

The price of 1 Caldera currently costs $0.90.

How many Caldera are there?

The current circulating supply of Caldera is 148.50M. This is the total amount of ERA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Caldera?

Caldera (ERA) currently ranks 401 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 133.16M

4.52 %

Market Cap Rank

#401

24H Volume

$ 17.18M

Circulating Supply

150,000,000

