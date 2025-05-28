erg

The live Ergo price today is $0.88 with a 24-hour trading volume of $221.87K. The table above accurately updates our ERG price in real time. The price of ERG is up 0.42% since last hour, down -0.63% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $85.81M. ERG has a circulating supply of 80.91M coins and a max supply of 97.74M ERG.

Ergo Stats

What is the market cap of Ergo?

The current market cap of Ergo is $71.04M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Ergo?

Currently, 252.70K of ERG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $221.87K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.63%.

What is the current price of Ergo?

The price of 1 Ergo currently costs $0.88.

How many Ergo are there?

The current circulating supply of Ergo is 80.91M. This is the total amount of ERG that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Ergo?

Ergo (ERG) currently ranks 610 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 71.04M

-0.63 %

Market Cap Rank

#610

24H Volume

$ 221.87K

Circulating Supply

81,000,000

