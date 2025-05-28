ern

Ethernity ChainERN

Live Ethernity Chain price updates and the latest Ethernity Chain news.

$1.69

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.66

24h high

$1.78

The live Ethernity Chain price today is $1.69 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.82M. The table above accurately updates our ERN price in real time. The price of ERN is up 0.61% since last hour, down -3.99% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $50.70M. ERN has a circulating supply of 19.63M coins and a max supply of 30.00M ERN.

Ethernity Chain Stats

What is the market cap of Ethernity Chain?

The current market cap of Ethernity Chain is $33.23M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Ethernity Chain?

Currently, 1.07M of ERN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.82M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.99%.

What is the current price of Ethernity Chain?

The price of 1 Ethernity Chain currently costs $1.69.

How many Ethernity Chain are there?

The current circulating supply of Ethernity Chain is 19.63M. This is the total amount of ERN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Ethernity Chain?

Ethernity Chain (ERN) currently ranks 592 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 33.23M

-3.99 %

Market Cap Rank

#592

24H Volume

$ 1.82M

Circulating Supply

20,000,000

