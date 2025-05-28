SifchainEROWAN
price
$0.000547
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.0004
24h high
$0.001
The live Sifchain price today is $0.0005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $124.33K. The table above accurately updates our EROWAN price in real time. The price of EROWAN is down -53.51% since last hour, up 42.82% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $2.42M. EROWAN has a circulating supply of 4.37B coins and a max supply of 4.41B EROWAN.
about Sifchain
What is Sifchain?
Sifchain Stats
What is the market cap of Sifchain?
The current market cap of Sifchain is $4.96M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Sifchain?
Currently, 227.15M of EROWAN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $124.33K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 42.82%.
What is the current price of Sifchain?
The price of 1 Sifchain currently costs $0.0005.
How many Sifchain are there?
The current circulating supply of Sifchain is 4.37B. This is the total amount of EROWAN that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Sifchain?
Sifchain (EROWAN) currently ranks 1515 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 4.96M
42.82 %
#1515
$ 124.33K
4,400,000,000
