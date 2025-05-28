Ethereum Classic is a decentralized computing platform designed to execute smart contracts, which are applications that run as programmed without the possibility of censorship or third-party interference. It is a distributed network consisting of a blockchain ledger, a native cryptocurrency (called ETC), and an ecosystem of on-chain applications and services. Ethereum Classic is the legacy chain that split from Ethereum following a contentious hard fork, known as The DAO fork, in Jul. 2017. Like its sister chain, Ethereum Classic features an execution engine optimized for smart contract processing (known as the Ethereum Virtual Machine or EVM) and a Proof of Work (PoW) consensus system. While it shares some aspects with Ethereum, Ethereum Classic offers a more defined monetary policy and inflation schedule.