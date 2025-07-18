Index Coop - ETH 2x Flexible Leverage IndexETH2X-FLI
Live Index Coop - ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index price updates and the latest Index Coop - ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index news.
price
$14.3
$0
(0%)
24h low
$14.22
24h high
$14.83
The live Index Coop - ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index price today is $14.30 with a 24-hour trading volume of $14.55K. The table above accurately updates our ETH2X-FLI price in real time. The price of ETH2X-FLI is up 0.23% since last hour, down -0.58% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.17M. ETH2X-FLI has a circulating supply of 711.36K coins and a max supply of 711.36K ETH2X-FLI.
Index Coop - ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index Stats
What is the market cap of Index Coop - ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index?
The current market cap of Index Coop - ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index is $10.19M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Index Coop - ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index?
Currently, 1.02K of ETH2X-FLI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $14.55K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.58%.
What is the current price of Index Coop - ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index?
The price of 1 Index Coop - ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index currently costs $14.30.
How many Index Coop - ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index are there?
The current circulating supply of Index Coop - ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index is 711.36K. This is the total amount of ETH2X-FLI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Index Coop - ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index?
Index Coop - ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index (ETH2X-FLI) currently ranks 1721 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 10.19M
-0.58 %
#1721
$ 14.55K
710,000
