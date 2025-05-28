ethfi

price

$1.44

24h low

$1.32

24h high

$1.52

The live Ether.fi price today is $1.44 with a 24-hour trading volume of $281.87M. The table above accurately updates our ETHFI price in real time. The price of ETHFI is down -0.56% since last hour, up 4.80% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.44B. ETHFI has a circulating supply of 327.80M coins and a max supply of 1.00B ETHFI.

Ether.fi Stats

What is the market cap of Ether.fi?

The current market cap of Ether.fi is $474.03M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Ether.fi?

Currently, 195.75M of ETHFI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $281.87M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 4.80%.

What is the current price of Ether.fi?

The price of 1 Ether.fi currently costs $1.44.

How many Ether.fi are there?

The current circulating supply of Ether.fi is 327.80M. This is the total amount of ETHFI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Ether.fi?

Ether.fi (ETHFI) currently ranks 173 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 474.03M

4.80 %

Market Cap Rank

#173

24H Volume

$ 281.87M

Circulating Supply

330,000,000

