$2,876.03

24h low

$2,760.52

24h high

$2,942.11

The live Stader ETHx price today is $2,876.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $464.71K. The table above accurately updates our ETHX price in real time. The price of ETHX is down -0.45% since last hour, up 3.26% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $399.74M. ETHX has a circulating supply of 138.99K coins and a max supply of 138.99K ETHX.

Stader ETHx Stats

What is the market cap of Stader ETHx?

The current market cap of Stader ETHx is $401.31M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Stader ETHx?

Currently, 161.58 of ETHX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $464.71K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.26%.

What is the current price of Stader ETHx?

The price of 1 Stader ETHx currently costs $2,876.03.

How many Stader ETHx are there?

The current circulating supply of Stader ETHx is 138.99K. This is the total amount of ETHX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Stader ETHx?

Stader ETHx (ETHX) currently ranks 197 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 401.31M

3.26 %

Market Cap Rank

#197

24H Volume

$ 464.71K

Circulating Supply

140,000

