The live Metaverse ETP price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $133.21K. The table above accurately updates our ETP price in real time. The price of ETP is down -2.94% since last hour, up 151.51% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $2.89M. ETP has a circulating supply of 84.35M coins and a max supply of 100.00M ETP.
about Metaverse ETP
What is Metaverse ETP?
Metaverse ETP Stats
What is the market cap of Metaverse ETP?
The current market cap of Metaverse ETP is $2.70M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Metaverse ETP?
Currently, 4.60M of ETP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $133.21K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 151.51%.
What is the current price of Metaverse ETP?
The price of 1 Metaverse ETP currently costs $0.03.
How many Metaverse ETP are there?
The current circulating supply of Metaverse ETP is 84.35M. This is the total amount of ETP that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Metaverse ETP?
Metaverse ETP (ETP) currently ranks 1724 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
