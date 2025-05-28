eul

$9.36

$0

(0%)

24h low

$8.88

24h high

$9.52

The live Euler price today is $9.36 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.20M. The table above accurately updates our EUL price in real time. The price of EUL is up 0.05% since last hour, up 0.39% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $254.43M. EUL has a circulating supply of 18.69M coins and a max supply of 27.18M EUL.

Euler Stats

What is the market cap of Euler?

The current market cap of Euler is $174.97M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Euler?

Currently, 235.01K of EUL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.20M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.39%.

What is the current price of Euler?

The price of 1 Euler currently costs $9.36.

How many Euler are there?

The current circulating supply of Euler is 18.69M. This is the total amount of EUL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Euler?

Euler (EUL) currently ranks 345 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 174.97M

0.39 %

Market Cap Rank

#345

24H Volume

$ 2.20M

Circulating Supply

19,000,000

