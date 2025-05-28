STASIS EUROEURS
Live STASIS EURO price updates and the latest STASIS EURO news.
The live STASIS EURO price today is $1.13 with a 24-hour trading volume of $100.88K. The table above accurately updates our EURS price in real time. The price of EURS is up 0.02% since last hour, down -0.33% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $140.26M. EURS has a circulating supply of 124.13M coins and a max supply of 124.13M EURS.
about STASIS EURO
What is STASIS EURO?
STASIS EURO Stats
What is the market cap of STASIS EURO?
The current market cap of STASIS EURO is $140.33M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of STASIS EURO?
Currently, 89.27K of EURS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $100.88K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.33%.
What is the current price of STASIS EURO?
The price of 1 STASIS EURO currently costs $1.13.
How many STASIS EURO are there?
The current circulating supply of STASIS EURO is 124.13M. This is the total amount of EURS that is available.
What is the relative popularity of STASIS EURO?
STASIS EURO (EURS) currently ranks 387 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
