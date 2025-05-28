eurt

$1.13

The live Euro Tether price today is $1.13 with a 24-hour trading volume of $439.40K. The table above accurately updates our EURT price in real time. The price of EURT is down -0.04% since last hour, down -0.22% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $56.50M. EURT has a circulating supply of 11.81M coins and a max supply of 50.00M EURT.

Euro Tether Stats

What is the market cap of Euro Tether?

The current market cap of Euro Tether is $13.35M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Euro Tether?

Currently, 388.85K of EURT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $439.40K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.22%.

What is the current price of Euro Tether?

The price of 1 Euro Tether currently costs $1.13.

How many Euro Tether are there?

The current circulating supply of Euro Tether is 11.81M. This is the total amount of EURT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Euro Tether?

Euro Tether (EURT) currently ranks 1433 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 13.35M

-0.22 %

Market Cap Rank

#1433

24H Volume

$ 439.40K

Circulating Supply

12,000,000

