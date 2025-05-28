eUSDEUSD
Live eUSD price updates and the latest eUSD news.
$0.995
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.99
24h high
$1.00
The live eUSD price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $78.64K. The table above accurately updates our EUSD price in real time. The price of EUSD is up 0.00% since last hour, down -0.35% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $122.15M. EUSD has a circulating supply of 122.74M coins and a max supply of 122.74M EUSD.
eUSD Stats
What is the market cap of eUSD?
The current market cap of eUSD is $122.15M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of eUSD?
Currently, 79.02K of EUSD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $78.64K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.35%.
What is the current price of eUSD?
The price of 1 eUSD currently costs $1.00.
How many eUSD are there?
The current circulating supply of eUSD is 122.74M. This is the total amount of EUSD that is available.
What is the relative popularity of eUSD?
eUSD (EUSD) currently ranks 260 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 122.15M
-0.35 %
#260
$ 78.64K
120,000,000
