$0.392
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.39
24h high
$0.48
The live EVA Intelligence price today is $0.39 with a 24-hour trading volume of $77.88K. The table above accurately updates our EVAI price in real time. The price of EVAI is down -2.52% since last hour, down -5.56% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.24M. EVAI has a circulating supply of 16.80M coins and a max supply of 21.00M EVAI.
EVA Intelligence Stats
What is the market cap of EVA Intelligence?
The current market cap of EVA Intelligence is $6.59M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of EVA Intelligence?
Currently, 198.54K of EVAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $77.88K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -5.56%.
What is the current price of EVA Intelligence?
The price of 1 EVA Intelligence currently costs $0.39.
How many EVA Intelligence are there?
The current circulating supply of EVA Intelligence is 16.80M. This is the total amount of EVAI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of EVA Intelligence?
EVA Intelligence (EVAI) currently ranks 1704 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
