$0.0668

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.04

24h high

$0.08

VS
USD
BTC

The live Eve AI price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $86.25K. The table above accurately updates our EVEAI price in real time. The price of EVEAI is up 42.61% since last hour, up 43.05% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.79M. EVEAI has a circulating supply of 86.59M coins and a max supply of 86.59M EVEAI.

Eve AI Stats

What is the market cap of Eve AI?

The current market cap of Eve AI is $6.53M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Eve AI?

Currently, 1.29M of EVEAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $86.25K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 43.05%.

What is the current price of Eve AI?

The price of 1 Eve AI currently costs $0.07.

How many Eve AI are there?

The current circulating supply of Eve AI is 86.59M. This is the total amount of EVEAI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Eve AI?

Eve AI (EVEAI) currently ranks 1724 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.53M

43.05 %

Market Cap Rank

#1724

24H Volume

$ 86.25K

Circulating Supply

87,000,000

