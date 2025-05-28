EVER Token (EVER) is the native asset for the Everscale blockchain. Everscale is a smart contract platform based on Telegram's now-defunct TON blockchain project. Everscale is a dynamically multithreaded, sharded blockchain which claims to be capable of scaling up to one million transactions per second. Everscale uses Proof-of-Stake (PoS) to achieve consensus and can support application development in several high-level computer languages such as C, C++, and Solidity. Network participants can use EVER Tokens to pay for transaction fees or stake to secure the network and vote on governance proposals.