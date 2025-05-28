evolve

$0.000733

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0005

24h high

$0.0007

VS
USD
BTC

The live EVOLVE NETWORK price today is $0.0007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $65.35K. The table above accurately updates our EVOLVE price in real time. The price of EVOLVE is up 0.37% since last hour, up 48.99% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $30.80M. EVOLVE has a circulating supply of 42.00B coins and a max supply of 42.00B EVOLVE.

EVOLVE NETWORK Stats

What is the market cap of EVOLVE NETWORK?

The current market cap of EVOLVE NETWORK is $30.79M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of EVOLVE NETWORK?

Currently, 89.11M of EVOLVE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $65.35K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 48.99%.

What is the current price of EVOLVE NETWORK?

The price of 1 EVOLVE NETWORK currently costs $0.0007.

How many EVOLVE NETWORK are there?

The current circulating supply of EVOLVE NETWORK is 42.00B. This is the total amount of EVOLVE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of EVOLVE NETWORK?

EVOLVE NETWORK (EVOLVE) currently ranks 956 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 30.79M

48.99 %

Market Cap Rank

#956

24H Volume

$ 65.35K

Circulating Supply

42,000,000,000

