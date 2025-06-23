EvernodeEVR
Live Evernode price updates and the latest Evernode news.
price
sponsored by
$0.23
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.18
24h high
$0.23
The live Evernode price today is $0.23 with a 24-hour trading volume of $67.82K. The table above accurately updates our EVR price in real time. The price of EVR is up 12.69% since last hour, up 26.13% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $16.59M. EVR has a circulating supply of 36.17M coins and a max supply of 72.25M EVR.
Evernode Stats
What is the market cap of Evernode?
The current market cap of Evernode is $8.31M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Evernode?
Currently, 295.35K of EVR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $67.82K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 26.13%.
What is the current price of Evernode?
The price of 1 Evernode currently costs $0.23.
How many Evernode are there?
The current circulating supply of Evernode is 36.17M. This is the total amount of EVR that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Evernode?
Evernode (EVR) currently ranks 1681 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 8.31M
26.13 %
#1681
$ 67.82K
36,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) represent low-hanging fruit in a massive market ripe for Web3-driven disruption. The global CDN market was valued at ~$28B in 2024, and is projected to surpass $140B by 2034, (18.75% CAGR) underscoring the immense demand for efficient content delivery.
/
Research
Kamino has evolved into a full-stack asset scaling suite with V2: unlocking new markets, improving capital efficiency, and catering to various risk profiles. We believe it is best positioned to become the credit backbone of Solana as the ecosystem matures. Simply put, KMNO remains our highest-conviction bet in the Solana ecosystem. This report lays out our thesis.