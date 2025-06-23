evr

$0.23

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.18

24h high

$0.23

VS
USD
BTC

The live Evernode price today is $0.23 with a 24-hour trading volume of $67.82K. The table above accurately updates our EVR price in real time. The price of EVR is up 12.69% since last hour, up 26.13% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $16.59M. EVR has a circulating supply of 36.17M coins and a max supply of 72.25M EVR.

Evernode Stats

What is the market cap of Evernode?

The current market cap of Evernode is $8.31M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Evernode?

Currently, 295.35K of EVR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $67.82K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 26.13%.

What is the current price of Evernode?

The price of 1 Evernode currently costs $0.23.

How many Evernode are there?

The current circulating supply of Evernode is 36.17M. This is the total amount of EVR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Evernode?

Evernode (EVR) currently ranks 1681 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.31M

26.13 %

Market Cap Rank

#1681

24H Volume

$ 67.82K

Circulating Supply

36,000,000

