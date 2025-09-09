e-RadixEXRD
Live e-Radix price updates and the latest e-Radix news.
price
$0.0165
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.006
24h high
$0.02
The live e-Radix price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $98.18K. The table above accurately updates our EXRD price in real time. The price of EXRD is up 162.84% since last hour, up 186.13% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $20.21M. EXRD has a circulating supply of 1.23B coins and a max supply of 1.23B EXRD.
e-Radix Stats
What is the market cap of e-Radix?
The current market cap of e-Radix is $20.20M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of e-Radix?
Currently, 5.95M of EXRD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $98.18K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 186.13%.
What is the current price of e-Radix?
The price of 1 e-Radix currently costs $0.02.
How many e-Radix are there?
The current circulating supply of e-Radix is 1.23B. This is the total amount of EXRD that is available.
What is the relative popularity of e-Radix?
e-Radix (EXRD) currently ranks 1332 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 20.20M
186.13 %
#1332
$ 98.18K
1,200,000,000
