The live Extra Finance price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $54.45K. The table above accurately updates our EXTRA price in real time. The price of EXTRA is down -3.75% since last hour, up 7.22% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $23.46M. EXTRA has a circulating supply of 336.49M coins and a max supply of 896.37M EXTRA.

Extra Finance Stats

What is the market cap of Extra Finance?

The current market cap of Extra Finance is $8.82M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Extra Finance?

Currently, 2.08M of EXTRA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $54.45K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 7.22%.

What is the current price of Extra Finance?

The price of 1 Extra Finance currently costs $0.03.

How many Extra Finance are there?

The current circulating supply of Extra Finance is 336.49M. This is the total amount of EXTRA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Extra Finance?

Extra Finance (EXTRA) currently ranks 1724 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

