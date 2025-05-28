EYE Am Watching YouEYE
Live EYE Am Watching You price updates and the latest EYE Am Watching You news.
price
$0.00716
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.002
24h high
$0.007
The live EYE Am Watching You price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.57M. The table above accurately updates our EYE price in real time. The price of EYE is up 53.34% since last hour, up 204.60% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.84M. EYE has a circulating supply of 955.42M coins and a max supply of 955.42M EYE.
EYE Am Watching You Stats
What is the market cap of EYE Am Watching You?
The current market cap of EYE Am Watching You is $8.02M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of EYE Am Watching You?
Currently, 499.39M of EYE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.57M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 204.60%.
What is the current price of EYE Am Watching You?
The price of 1 EYE Am Watching You currently costs $0.007.
How many EYE Am Watching You are there?
The current circulating supply of EYE Am Watching You is 955.42M. This is the total amount of EYE that is available.
What is the relative popularity of EYE Am Watching You?
EYE Am Watching You (EYE) currently ranks 1727 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 8.02M
204.60 %
#1727
$ 3.57M
960,000,000
