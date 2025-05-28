eywa

EYWAEYWA

Live EYWA price updates and the latest EYWA news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.159

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.15

24h high

$0.16

VS
USD
BTC

The live EYWA price today is $0.16 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.66M. The table above accurately updates our EYWA price in real time. The price of EYWA is down -0.39% since last hour, up 2.15% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $158.91M. EYWA has a circulating supply of 670.61M coins and a max supply of 1.00B EYWA.

EYWA Stats

What is the market cap of EYWA?

The current market cap of EYWA is $106.68M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of EYWA?

Currently, 23.02M of EYWA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.66M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.15%.

What is the current price of EYWA?

The price of 1 EYWA currently costs $0.16.

How many EYWA are there?

The current circulating supply of EYWA is 670.61M. This is the total amount of EYWA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of EYWA?

EYWA (EYWA) currently ranks 547 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 106.68M

2.15 %

Market Cap Rank

#547

24H Volume

$ 3.66M

Circulating Supply

670,000,000

latest EYWA news