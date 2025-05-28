ezeth

Renzo Restaked ETHEZETH

Live Renzo Restaked ETH price updates and the latest Renzo Restaked ETH news.

price

$2,851.77

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2,747.53

24h high

$2,909.84

VS
USD
BTC

The live Renzo Restaked ETH price today is $2,851.77 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7.59M. The table above accurately updates our EZETH price in real time. The price of EZETH is down -0.55% since last hour, up 3.07% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $907.01M. EZETH has a circulating supply of 317.08K coins and a max supply of 318.05K EZETH.

Renzo Restaked ETH Stats

What is the market cap of Renzo Restaked ETH?

The current market cap of Renzo Restaked ETH is $904.20M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Renzo Restaked ETH?

Currently, 2.66K of EZETH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $7.59M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.07%.

What is the current price of Renzo Restaked ETH?

The price of 1 Renzo Restaked ETH currently costs $2,851.77.

How many Renzo Restaked ETH are there?

The current circulating supply of Renzo Restaked ETH is 317.08K. This is the total amount of EZETH that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Renzo Restaked ETH?

Renzo Restaked ETH (EZETH) currently ranks 106 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 904.20M

3.07 %

Market Cap Rank

#106

24H Volume

$ 7.59M

Circulating Supply

320,000

