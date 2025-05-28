ezsol

Renzo Restaked SOLEZSOL

Live Renzo Restaked SOL price updates and the latest Renzo Restaked SOL news.

price

$209.5

$0

(0%)

24h low

$203.45

24h high

$210.07

The live Renzo Restaked SOL price today is $209.50 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.51M. The table above accurately updates our EZSOL price in real time. The price of EZSOL is up 0.80% since last hour, down -0.01% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $93.26M. EZSOL has a circulating supply of 445.14K coins and a max supply of 445.14K EZSOL.

Renzo Restaked SOL Stats

What is the market cap of Renzo Restaked SOL?

The current market cap of Renzo Restaked SOL is $93.26M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Renzo Restaked SOL?

Currently, 16.75K of EZSOL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.51M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.01%.

What is the current price of Renzo Restaked SOL?

The price of 1 Renzo Restaked SOL currently costs $209.50.

How many Renzo Restaked SOL are there?

The current circulating supply of Renzo Restaked SOL is 445.14K. This is the total amount of EZSOL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Renzo Restaked SOL?

Renzo Restaked SOL (EZSOL) currently ranks 521 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 93.26M

-0.01 %

Market Cap Rank

#521

24H Volume

$ 3.51M

Circulating Supply

450,000

