Fate AdventureFA
Live Fate Adventure price updates and the latest Fate Adventure news.
price
$1.41
$0
(0%)
24h low
$1.10
24h high
$1.43
The live Fate Adventure price today is $1.41 with a 24-hour trading volume of $112.36K. The table above accurately updates our FA price in real time. The price of FA is up 2.87% since last hour, up 12.38% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $14.10M. FA has a circulating supply of 5.66M coins and a max supply of 10.00M FA.
Fate Adventure Stats
What is the market cap of Fate Adventure?
The current market cap of Fate Adventure is $8.02M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Fate Adventure?
Currently, 79.69K of FA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $112.36K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 12.38%.
What is the current price of Fate Adventure?
The price of 1 Fate Adventure currently costs $1.41.
How many Fate Adventure are there?
The current circulating supply of Fate Adventure is 5.66M. This is the total amount of FA that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Fate Adventure?
Fate Adventure (FA) currently ranks 1699 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 8.02M
12.38 %
#1699
$ 112.36K
5,700,000
