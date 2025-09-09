factr

DefactorFACTR

Live Defactor price updates and the latest Defactor news.

price

$1.99

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.004

24h high

$1.99

VS
USD
BTC

The live Defactor price today is $1.99 with a 24-hour trading volume of $50.32K. The table above accurately updates our FACTR price in real time. The price of FACTR is up 348.70% since last hour, up 24.52K% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $597.00M. FACTR has a circulating supply of 299.46M coins and a max supply of 300.00M FACTR.

Defactor Stats

What is the market cap of Defactor?

The current market cap of Defactor is $595.49M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Defactor?

Currently, 25.29K of FACTR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $50.32K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 24516.70%.

What is the current price of Defactor?

The price of 1 Defactor currently costs $1.99.

How many Defactor are there?

The current circulating supply of Defactor is 299.46M. This is the total amount of FACTR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Defactor?

Defactor (FACTR) currently ranks 168 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 595.49M

24.52K %

Market Cap Rank

#168

24H Volume

$ 50.32K

Circulating Supply

300,000,000

