$0.0207

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live Freysa AI price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.70M. The table above accurately updates our FAI price in real time. The price of FAI is down -0.34% since last hour, down -0.27% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $169.59M. FAI has a circulating supply of 8.19B coins and a max supply of 8.19B FAI.

Freysa AI Stats

What is the market cap of Freysa AI?

The current market cap of Freysa AI is $169.59M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Freysa AI?

Currently, 82.20M of FAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.70M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.27%.

What is the current price of Freysa AI?

The price of 1 Freysa AI currently costs $0.02.

How many Freysa AI are there?

The current circulating supply of Freysa AI is 8.19B. This is the total amount of FAI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Freysa AI?

Freysa AI (FAI) currently ranks 353 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 169.59M

-0.27 %

Market Cap Rank

#353

24H Volume

$ 1.70M

Circulating Supply

8,200,000,000

