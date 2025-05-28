Fair and FreeFAIR3
price
$0.0142
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.01
24h high
$0.02
The live Fair and Free price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $723.63K. The table above accurately updates our FAIR3 price in real time. The price of FAIR3 is down -9.75% since last hour, down -21.52% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.32M. FAIR3 has a circulating supply of 935.81M coins and a max supply of 935.81M FAIR3.
Fair and Free Stats
What is the market cap of Fair and Free?
The current market cap of Fair and Free is $13.34M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Fair and Free?
Currently, 50.86M of FAIR3 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $723.63K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -21.52%.
What is the current price of Fair and Free?
The price of 1 Fair and Free currently costs $0.01.
How many Fair and Free are there?
The current circulating supply of Fair and Free is 935.81M. This is the total amount of FAIR3 that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Fair and Free?
Fair and Free (FAIR3) currently ranks 1428 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 13.34M
-21.52 %
#1428
$ 723.63K
940,000,000
