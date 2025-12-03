FARCANAFAR
The live FARCANA price today is $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $290.25K. The table above accurately updates our FAR price in real time. The price of FAR is up 93.34% since last hour, up 80.39% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.88M. FAR has a circulating supply of 1.24B coins and a max supply of 5.00B FAR.
FARCANA Stats
What is the market cap of FARCANA?
The current market cap of FARCANA is $5.97M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of FARCANA?
Currently, 211.00M of FAR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $290.25K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 80.39%.
What is the current price of FARCANA?
The price of 1 FARCANA currently costs $0.001.
How many FARCANA are there?
The current circulating supply of FARCANA is 1.24B. This is the total amount of FAR that is available.
What is the relative popularity of FARCANA?
FARCANA (FAR) currently ranks 1609 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
