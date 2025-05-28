Harvest FinanceFARM
$31.79
$0
(0%)
24h low
$30.38
24h high
$32.22
The live Harvest Finance price today is $31.79 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.13M. The table above accurately updates our FARM price in real time. The price of FARM is down -1.26% since last hour, up 1.34% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $21.95M. FARM has a circulating supply of 672.18K coins and a max supply of 690.42K FARM.
about Harvest Finance
What is Harvest Finance?
Harvest Finance Stats
What is the market cap of Harvest Finance?
The current market cap of Harvest Finance is $21.39M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Harvest Finance?
Currently, 35.44K of FARM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.13M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.34%.
What is the current price of Harvest Finance?
The price of 1 Harvest Finance currently costs $31.79.
How many Harvest Finance are there?
The current circulating supply of Harvest Finance is 672.18K. This is the total amount of FARM that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Harvest Finance?
Harvest Finance (FARM) currently ranks 1170 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 21.39M
1.34 %
#1170
$ 1.13M
670,000
