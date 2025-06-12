fartcat

$0.0085

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0001

24h high

$0.009

VS
USD
BTC

The live Fartcat price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $11.41M. The table above accurately updates our FARTCAT price in real time. The price of FARTCAT is up 160.95% since last hour, up 7.78K% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.50M. FARTCAT has a circulating supply of 999.83M coins and a max supply of 999.83M FARTCAT.

Fartcat Stats

What is the market cap of Fartcat?

The current market cap of Fartcat is $8.46M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Fartcat?

Currently, 1.34B of FARTCAT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $11.41M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 7779.35%.

What is the current price of Fartcat?

The price of 1 Fartcat currently costs $0.008.

How many Fartcat are there?

The current circulating supply of Fartcat is 999.83M. This is the total amount of FARTCAT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Fartcat?

Fartcat (FARTCAT) currently ranks 1710 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.46M

7.78K %

Market Cap Rank

#1710

24H Volume

$ 11.41M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

