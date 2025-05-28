fastusd

Sei fastUSDFASTUSD

Live Sei fastUSD price updates and the latest Sei fastUSD news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.981

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.98

24h high

$1.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Sei fastUSD price today is $0.98 with a 24-hour trading volume of $438.43K. The table above accurately updates our FASTUSD price in real time. The price of FASTUSD is down -1.58% since last hour, down -1.65% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.32M. FASTUSD has a circulating supply of 5.42M coins and a max supply of 5.42M FASTUSD.

Sei fastUSD Stats

What is the market cap of Sei fastUSD?

The current market cap of Sei fastUSD is $5.42M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Sei fastUSD?

Currently, 446.84K of FASTUSD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $438.43K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.65%.

What is the current price of Sei fastUSD?

The price of 1 Sei fastUSD currently costs $0.98.

How many Sei fastUSD are there?

The current circulating supply of Sei fastUSD is 5.42M. This is the total amount of FASTUSD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Sei fastUSD?

Sei fastUSD (FASTUSD) currently ranks 1736 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.42M

-1.65 %

Market Cap Rank

#1736

24H Volume

$ 438.43K

Circulating Supply

5,400,000

latest Sei fastUSD news