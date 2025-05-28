fatgf

$0.00596

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.005

24h high

$0.008

The live FATGF price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.57M. The table above accurately updates our FATGF price in real time. The price of FATGF is down -5.79% since last hour, up 2.09% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.85M. FATGF has a circulating supply of 982.25M coins and a max supply of 982.25M FATGF.

FATGF Stats

What is the market cap of FATGF?

The current market cap of FATGF is $5.97M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of FATGF?

Currently, 262.84M of FATGF were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.57M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.09%.

What is the current price of FATGF?

The price of 1 FATGF currently costs $0.006.

How many FATGF are there?

The current circulating supply of FATGF is 982.25M. This is the total amount of FATGF that is available.

What is the relative popularity of FATGF?

FATGF (FATGF) currently ranks 1740 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.97M

2.09 %

Market Cap Rank

#1740

24H Volume

$ 1.57M

Circulating Supply

980,000,000

