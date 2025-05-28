fatha

price

$0.00983

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.006

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Slopfather price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.03M. The table above accurately updates our FATHA price in real time. The price of FATHA is up 5.81% since last hour, up 60.02% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.83M. FATHA has a circulating supply of 999.99M coins and a max supply of 999.99M FATHA.

Slopfather Stats

What is the market cap of Slopfather?

The current market cap of Slopfather is $11.03M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Slopfather?

Currently, 206.38M of FATHA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.03M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 60.02%.

What is the current price of Slopfather?

The price of 1 Slopfather currently costs $0.01.

How many Slopfather are there?

The current circulating supply of Slopfather is 999.99M. This is the total amount of FATHA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Slopfather?

Slopfather (FATHA) currently ranks 1727 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.03M

60.02 %

Market Cap Rank

#1727

24H Volume

$ 2.03M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

