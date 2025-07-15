fbomb

Fantom BombFBOMB

Live Fantom Bomb price updates and the latest Fantom Bomb news.

price

$0.0283

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.03

The live Fantom Bomb price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $63.21K. The table above accurately updates our FBOMB price in real time. The price of FBOMB is down -0.36% since last hour, down -0.10% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.81M. FBOMB has a circulating supply of 488.05M coins and a max supply of 488.05M FBOMB.

Fantom Bomb Stats

What is the market cap of Fantom Bomb?

The current market cap of Fantom Bomb is $13.77M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Fantom Bomb?

Currently, 2.23M of FBOMB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $63.21K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.10%.

What is the current price of Fantom Bomb?

The price of 1 Fantom Bomb currently costs $0.03.

How many Fantom Bomb are there?

The current circulating supply of Fantom Bomb is 488.05M. This is the total amount of FBOMB that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Fantom Bomb?

Fantom Bomb (FBOMB) currently ranks 1430 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 13.77M

-0.10 %

Market Cap Rank

#1430

24H Volume

$ 63.21K

Circulating Supply

490,000,000

