$108,062

$0

(0%)

24h low

$106,680.00

24h high

$109,413.00

The live Function ƒBTC price today is $108,062.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $790.96K. The table above accurately updates our FBTC price in real time. The price of FBTC is up 0.68% since last hour, down -0.93% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.55B. FBTC has a circulating supply of 1.04K coins and a max supply of 14.38K FBTC.

Function ƒBTC Stats

What is the market cap of Function ƒBTC?

The current market cap of Function ƒBTC is $112.68M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Function ƒBTC?

Currently, 7.32 of FBTC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $790.96K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.93%.

What is the current price of Function ƒBTC?

The price of 1 Function ƒBTC currently costs $108,062.00.

How many Function ƒBTC are there?

The current circulating supply of Function ƒBTC is 1.04K. This is the total amount of FBTC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Function ƒBTC?

Function ƒBTC (FBTC) currently ranks 452 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 112.68M

-0.93 %

Market Cap Rank

#452

24H Volume

$ 790.96K

Circulating Supply

1,000

