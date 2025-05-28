fct

The live Firmachain price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $242.57K. The table above accurately updates our FCT price in real time. The price of FCT is up 0.28% since last hour, down -0.34% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $31.07M. FCT has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.01B FCT.

Firmachain Stats

What is the market cap of Firmachain?

The current market cap of Firmachain is $30.68M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Firmachain?

Currently, 7.92M of FCT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $242.57K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.34%.

What is the current price of Firmachain?

The price of 1 Firmachain currently costs $0.03.

How many Firmachain are there?

The current circulating supply of Firmachain is 1.00B. This is the total amount of FCT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Firmachain?

Firmachain (FCT) currently ranks 967 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 30.68M

-0.34 %

Market Cap Rank

#967

24H Volume

$ 242.57K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

