$0.00993

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.009

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live FDREAM price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.38M. The table above accurately updates our FDREAM price in real time. The price of FDREAM is down -18.33% since last hour, down -13.88% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.92M. FDREAM has a circulating supply of 1.10B coins and a max supply of 1.10B FDREAM.

FDREAM Stats

What is the market cap of FDREAM?

The current market cap of FDREAM is $12.29M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of FDREAM?

Currently, 138.83M of FDREAM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.38M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -13.88%.

What is the current price of FDREAM?

The price of 1 FDREAM currently costs $0.01.

How many FDREAM are there?

The current circulating supply of FDREAM is 1.10B. This is the total amount of FDREAM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of FDREAM?

FDREAM (FDREAM) currently ranks 1733 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.29M

-13.88 %

Market Cap Rank

#1733

24H Volume

$ 1.38M

Circulating Supply

1,100,000,000

