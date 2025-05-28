fdusd

The live First Digital USD price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.92B. The table above accurately updates our FDUSD price in real time. The price of FDUSD is up 0.21% since last hour, up 0.21% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.62B. FDUSD has a circulating supply of 1.62B coins and a max supply of 1.62B FDUSD.

First Digital USD Stats

What is the market cap of First Digital USD?

The current market cap of First Digital USD is $1.62B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of First Digital USD?

Currently, 4.92B of FDUSD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.92B have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.21%.

What is the current price of First Digital USD?

The price of 1 First Digital USD currently costs $1.00.

How many First Digital USD are there?

The current circulating supply of First Digital USD is 1.62B. This is the total amount of FDUSD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of First Digital USD?

First Digital USD (FDUSD) currently ranks 74 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

