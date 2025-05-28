feg

FEG BSCFEG

Live FEG BSC price updates and the latest FEG BSC news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00022

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0002

24h high

$0.0002

VS
USD
BTC

The live FEG BSC price today is $0.0002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $73.02K. The table above accurately updates our FEG price in real time. The price of FEG is up 0.14% since last hour, down -3.93% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.01M. FEG has a circulating supply of 50.00B coins and a max supply of 50.00B FEG.

FEG BSC Stats

What is the market cap of FEG BSC?

The current market cap of FEG BSC is $11.01M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of FEG BSC?

Currently, 331.73M of FEG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $73.02K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.93%.

What is the current price of FEG BSC?

The price of 1 FEG BSC currently costs $0.0002.

How many FEG BSC are there?

The current circulating supply of FEG BSC is 50.00B. This is the total amount of FEG that is available.

What is the relative popularity of FEG BSC?

FEG BSC (FEG) currently ranks 979 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.01M

-3.93 %

Market Cap Rank

#979

24H Volume

$ 73.02K

Circulating Supply

50,000,000,000

latest FEG BSC news