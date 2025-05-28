Fei USDFEI
Live Fei USD price updates and the latest Fei USD news.
$1.27
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.96
24h high
$1.25
The live Fei USD price today is $1.27 with a 24-hour trading volume of $99.64K. The table above accurately updates our FEI price in real time. The price of FEI is up 24.12% since last hour, up 27.86% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.35M. FEI has a circulating supply of 7.10M coins and a max supply of 7.36M FEI.
about Fei USD
What is Fei USD?
Fei USD Stats
What is the market cap of Fei USD?
The current market cap of Fei USD is $8.98M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Fei USD?
Currently, 78.46K of FEI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $99.64K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 27.86%.
What is the current price of Fei USD?
The price of 1 Fei USD currently costs $1.27.
How many Fei USD are there?
The current circulating supply of Fei USD is 7.10M. This is the total amount of FEI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Fei USD?
Fei USD (FEI) currently ranks 1676 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 8.98M
27.86 %
#1676
$ 99.64K
7,100,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
