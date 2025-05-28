fer

The live Ferro price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $83.70K. The table above accurately updates our FER price in real time. The price of FER is up 83.28% since last hour, up 83.67% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.63M. FER has a circulating supply of 1.43B coins and a max supply of 5.03B FER.

What is the market cap of Ferro?

The current market cap of Ferro is $8.86M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Ferro?

Currently, 39.58M of FER were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $83.70K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 83.67%.

What is the current price of Ferro?

The price of 1 Ferro currently costs $0.002.

How many Ferro are there?

The current circulating supply of Ferro is 1.43B. This is the total amount of FER that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Ferro?

Ferro (FER) currently ranks 1532 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 8.86M

83.67 %

Market Cap Rank

#1532

24H Volume

$ 83.70K

Circulating Supply

1,400,000,000

