FerroFER
Live Ferro price updates and the latest Ferro news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00211
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.001
24h high
$0.008
The live Ferro price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $83.70K. The table above accurately updates our FER price in real time. The price of FER is up 83.28% since last hour, up 83.67% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.63M. FER has a circulating supply of 1.43B coins and a max supply of 5.03B FER.
Ferro Stats
What is the market cap of Ferro?
The current market cap of Ferro is $8.86M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Ferro?
Currently, 39.58M of FER were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $83.70K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 83.67%.
What is the current price of Ferro?
The price of 1 Ferro currently costs $0.002.
How many Ferro are there?
The current circulating supply of Ferro is 1.43B. This is the total amount of FER that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Ferro?
Ferro (FER) currently ranks 1532 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 8.86M
83.67 %
#1532
$ 83.70K
1,400,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/