The live Artificial Superintelligence Alliance price today is $0.90 with a 24-hour trading volume of $236.98M. The table above accurately updates our FET price in real time. The price of FET is down -0.02% since last hour, up 2.26% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $2.45B. FET has a circulating supply of 2.60B coins and a max supply of 2.71B FET.
about Artificial Superintelligence Alliance
What is Artificial Superintelligence Alliance?
Artificial Superintelligence Alliance Stats
What is the market cap of Artificial Superintelligence Alliance?
The current market cap of Artificial Superintelligence Alliance is $2.35B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Artificial Superintelligence Alliance?
Currently, 262.45M of FET were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $236.98M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.26%.
What is the current price of Artificial Superintelligence Alliance?
The price of 1 Artificial Superintelligence Alliance currently costs $0.90.
How many Artificial Superintelligence Alliance are there?
The current circulating supply of Artificial Superintelligence Alliance is 2.60B. This is the total amount of FET that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Artificial Superintelligence Alliance?
Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) currently ranks 56 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
