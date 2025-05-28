feusd

The live Felix feUSD price today is $0.99 with a 24-hour trading volume of $10.85M. The table above accurately updates our FEUSD price in real time. The price of FEUSD is down -0.31% since last hour, down -0.47% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $53.02M. FEUSD has a circulating supply of 53.49M coins and a max supply of 53.49M FEUSD.

Felix feUSD Stats

What is the market cap of Felix feUSD?

The current market cap of Felix feUSD is $53.13M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Felix feUSD?

Currently, 10.95M of FEUSD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $10.85M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.47%.

What is the current price of Felix feUSD?

The price of 1 Felix feUSD currently costs $0.99.

How many Felix feUSD are there?

The current circulating supply of Felix feUSD is 53.49M. This is the total amount of FEUSD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Felix feUSD?

Felix feUSD (FEUSD) currently ranks 710 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 53.13M

-0.47 %

Market Cap Rank

#710

24H Volume

$ 10.85M

Circulating Supply

53,000,000

