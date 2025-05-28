fhe

$0.0945

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.09

24h high

$0.1

The live Mind Network price today is $0.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $90.59M. The table above accurately updates our FHE price in real time. The price of FHE is up 0.48% since last hour, up 0.34% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $94.54M. FHE has a circulating supply of 249.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B FHE.

Mind Network Stats

What is the market cap of Mind Network?

The current market cap of Mind Network is $23.54M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Mind Network?

Currently, 958.22M of FHE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $90.59M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.34%.

What is the current price of Mind Network?

The price of 1 Mind Network currently costs $0.09.

How many Mind Network are there?

The current circulating supply of Mind Network is 249.00M. This is the total amount of FHE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Mind Network?

Mind Network (FHE) currently ranks 1118 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 23.54M

0.34 %

Market Cap Rank

#1118

24H Volume

$ 90.59M

Circulating Supply

250,000,000

