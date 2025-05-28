fi

The live Fideum price today is $0.003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $182.04K. The table above accurately updates our FI price in real time. The price of FI is down -2.08% since last hour, down -5.03% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.80M. FI has a circulating supply of 4.00B coins and a max supply of 4.00B FI.

Fideum Stats

What is the market cap of Fideum?

The current market cap of Fideum is $11.28M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Fideum?

Currently, 67.42M of FI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $182.04K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -5.03%.

What is the current price of Fideum?

The price of 1 Fideum currently costs $0.003.

How many Fideum are there?

The current circulating supply of Fideum is 4.00B. This is the total amount of FI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Fideum?

Fideum (FI) currently ranks 1737 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 11.28M

-5.03 %

Market Cap Rank

#1737

24H Volume

$ 182.04K

Circulating Supply

4,000,000,000

